98,609 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.18% of Ryman Hospitality Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,139,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,715,000 after purchasing an additional 836,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after buying an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after buying an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after acquiring an additional 146,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,564.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 91,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,755. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

