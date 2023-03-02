8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Trading Up 5.4%

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 335,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,738,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Trading Up 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $626.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.