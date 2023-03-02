8,903 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $107,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,471 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FALN opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $28.08.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.113 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

