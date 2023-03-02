6,807 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,205 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in AGCO by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in AGCO by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO Announces Dividend

NYSE:AGCO opened at $142.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

