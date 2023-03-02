6,119 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,134,000 after buying an additional 87,840 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,620,000 after acquiring an additional 327,435 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Equity Residential by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,191,000 after acquiring an additional 414,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,533,000 after purchasing an additional 112,358 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.