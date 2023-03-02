52,118 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.13% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $24,214,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,983,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

