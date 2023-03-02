48,018 Shares in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Denny’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $665.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $15.69.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.16%. The company had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

