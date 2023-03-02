42-coin Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (42)

42-coin (42) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for about $23,268.77 or 0.99999998 BTC on exchanges. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $977,287.26 and approximately $179.18 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 42-coin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00405865 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00028295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014321 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017460 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000352 BTC.

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

