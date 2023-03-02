4,169 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,169 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,266 shares of company stock worth $32,046,326 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $191.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.48 and its 200 day moving average is $169.67. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $202.96.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

