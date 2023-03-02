41,143 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FLEETCOR Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after acquiring an additional 775,047 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,767,000 after buying an additional 146,518 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 878,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,778,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,871,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLT stock opened at $213.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.81 and a 200-day moving average of $195.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

