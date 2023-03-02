3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 10,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $108.62. 5,796,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,660. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average of $121.57. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $106.76 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

