3,392 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,739,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 66,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,869,000 after purchasing an additional 193,018 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.28 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
