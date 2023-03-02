3,000 Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Acquired by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,435,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Copa by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Copa Trading Down 0.0 %

Copa stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.49. 82,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average is $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.42 million. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen raised shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Featured Stories

