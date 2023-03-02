28,302 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,302 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of UBER opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Further Reading

