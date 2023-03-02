28,290 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $510,079,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $333,500,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $192,308,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $124,814,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $114,511,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.02 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

