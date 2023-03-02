1peco (1PECO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $22.59 Million

1peco (1PECO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. 1peco has a market capitalization of $22.59 million and approximately $1,475.04 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 1peco has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1peco Token Profile

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

