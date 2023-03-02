1peco (1PECO) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

1peco (1PECO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. 1peco has a total market capitalization of $22.15 million and $1,456.46 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1peco has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1peco token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1peco Profile

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

