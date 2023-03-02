1irstGold Price Reaches $62.38 on Major Exchanges (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for $62.38 or 0.00265345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and $4,990.88 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstGold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00426786 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.65 or 0.28847915 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About 1irstGold

1irstGold’s launch date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.