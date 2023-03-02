1,842 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,842 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Stock Down 3.6 %
TGT stock opened at $162.40 on Thursday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.17.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.
Target Company Profile
Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
