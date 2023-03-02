1,800,000 Shares in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Acquired by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,904,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 7.15% of OPAL Fuels as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OPAL Fuels news, CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $97,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $63,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,256,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,647.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,563,745 shares of company stock worth $17,822,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPAL Fuels Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,063. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.

OPAL Fuels Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

