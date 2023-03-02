1,800,000 Shares in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Acquired by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,904,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 7.15% of OPAL Fuels as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other OPAL Fuels news, CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $97,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $63,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,256,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,647.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,563,745 shares of company stock worth $17,822,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OPAL Fuels Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,063. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.
OPAL Fuels Profile
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OPAL Fuels (OPAL)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.