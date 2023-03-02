174,724 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 174,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,390,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Equinix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 65.4% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,197 shares of company stock valued at $10,020,846. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinix Trading Down 0.2 %

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $784.32.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $674.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,958. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $703.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $652.44. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 88.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s payout ratio is 161.46%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.