1,445 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,810 shares of company stock worth $12,711,766. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $428.40 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $419.14 and a 200 day moving average of $396.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading

