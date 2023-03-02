1,385,666 Shares in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Bought by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,385,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,069,000. Tidewater comprises approximately 1.5% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.98% of Tidewater as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 8.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NYSE TDW traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.67. 273,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,275. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

