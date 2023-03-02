1,289 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 167,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Insider Activity

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $232.31 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

