10,517 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,350,000 after purchasing an additional 560,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,405,000 after purchasing an additional 417,240 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,655,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

