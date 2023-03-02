10,023 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $53.05 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -185.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.