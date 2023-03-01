Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $101-103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.75 million. Zuora also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.07-0.11 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUO. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

Zuora Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,994. Zuora has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $101.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $115,566.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,471 shares of company stock worth $884,089. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 41.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Zuora by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zuora by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zuora by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Stories

