ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.50 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
ZimVie Price Performance
NASDAQ ZIMV traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. 385,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. ZimVie has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $28.94.
Institutional Trading of ZimVie
About ZimVie
ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.
Further Reading
