Zacks Investment Management Trims Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Titan International were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Titan International by 5,040.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Titan International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Titan International by 1,753.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Titan International Stock Down 18.0 %
TWI stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.17. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64.
Insider Activity at Titan International
Titan International Company Profile
Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
