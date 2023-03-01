Zacks Investment Management Trims Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in American Vanguard by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $617.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.92. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

American Vanguard Increases Dividend

American Vanguard Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

