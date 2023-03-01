Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth $227,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

UNM opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

