Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQRX. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EQRx by 30.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of EQRx by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EQRx by 804.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EQRx by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in EQRx by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
