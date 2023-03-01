Zacks Investment Management Purchases 6,000 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.10% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 37,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMAO. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

FMAO opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $352.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.40. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

See Also

