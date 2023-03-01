Zacks Investment Management Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 4.5% during the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $486.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $473.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $574.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

