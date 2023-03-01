Zacks Investment Management Invests $274,000 in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CTS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,887,000 after buying an additional 51,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CTS by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 26,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CTS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CTS

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,759 shares of company stock worth $881,673 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTS Stock Performance

CTS stock opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $48.18.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CTS had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $142.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Articles

