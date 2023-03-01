Zacks Investment Management Invests $261,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $30,208,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $54,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.8 %

NOW stock opened at $432.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,616 shares of company stock valued at $31,359,809. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Recommended Stories

