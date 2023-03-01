Zacks Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

