Zacks Investment Management Buys 156 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after acquiring an additional 628,188 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

GLD opened at $169.78 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.60.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

