Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Down 78.6% in February

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Yokogawa Electric Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YOKEY traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $30.06. 5,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992. Yokogawa Electric has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

Yokogawa Electric Corp. engages in the provision of industrial automation, test, and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Control, Measurement, and Navigation & Others. The Control segment manufactures and sells programmable controllers, industrial recorders, flow meters, differential pressure transmitters, and process analyzers.

