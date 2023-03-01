XYO Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $71.60 million and approximately $728,812.47 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00042028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031049 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002285 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00219659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,649.17 or 0.99999351 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

