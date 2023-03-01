XSGD Market Capitalization Achieves $60.07 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. One XSGD token can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00003171 BTC on exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $60.07 million and $1.91 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.13 or 0.00426010 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,768.13 or 0.28795479 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,471,416 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.