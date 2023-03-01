XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) PT Lowered to $95.00

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on XPEL to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

XPEL stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.05. XPEL has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $87.01.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $46,152.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 808,498 shares in the company, valued at $56,708,049.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $595,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 809,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,649,011.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $46,152.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,708,049.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,158 shares of company stock worth $6,491,202 over the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,610,000 after acquiring an additional 273,640 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,538,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,394,000 after buying an additional 109,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,321,000 after buying an additional 75,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,084,000 after buying an additional 99,822 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

