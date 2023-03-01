XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) PT Lowered to $95.00

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.19% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on XPEL to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
XPEL Trading Down 13.5 %
XPEL stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.05. XPEL has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $87.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,610,000 after acquiring an additional 273,640 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,538,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,394,000 after buying an additional 109,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,321,000 after buying an additional 75,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,084,000 after buying an additional 99,822 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
