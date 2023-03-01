Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XNCR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,142. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.63. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Xencor by 18.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,690,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Xencor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after acquiring an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at $14,034,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 19.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 348.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 405,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

