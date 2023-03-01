Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.42

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.42 and last traded at $111.39, with a volume of 1296503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.90.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,400 shares of company stock worth $3,101,670. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,234,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $526,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $561,659,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $244,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.