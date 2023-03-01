Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.42

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.42 and last traded at $111.39, with a volume of 1296503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.37.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.90.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 2.00.
In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,400 shares of company stock worth $3,101,670. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,234,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $526,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $561,659,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $244,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.
