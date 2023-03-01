Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,836,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.69% of Worthington Industries worth $70,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WOR. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 59.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

WOR opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at $29,968,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

