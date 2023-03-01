Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WYGPY remained flat at $10.28 on Wednesday. 39 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Worley has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

