Wojak Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,553.88 (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Wojak Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $135.72 million and $10,553.88 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wojak Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.16 or 0.00422252 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,770.05 or 0.28541446 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wojak Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wojak Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wojak Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.