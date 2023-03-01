WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Down 74.5% in February

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the January 31st total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXJS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 135.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Price Performance

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $48.47.

