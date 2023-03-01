Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Price Tops $0.0349 on Major Exchanges

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $10,277.83 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual's official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual's official Twitter account is @wirtualapp

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

