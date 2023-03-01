Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Hits New 52-Week High at $295.63

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $295.63 and last traded at $294.00, with a volume of 11930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $292.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.85 and its 200 day moving average is $243.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 91.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 864.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

